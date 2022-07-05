Rapoport: Seahawks Have Never Been That Interested In Baker Mayfield

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport said, despite reports to the contrary, he has never gotten the sense the Seahawks have been interested in trading for Browns QB Baker Mayfield.

“I always check [when rumors come up] and I’ve heard nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks at all,” Rapoport said.

He added, “They have never really been that interested in Baker. What they have wanted is a Drew Lock vs Geno Smith battle.”

Rapoport went on to say some people thought a deal between the Panthers and Browns for Mayfield would happen by the end of minicamp but obviously did not come together.

If a trade involving Mayfield is going to happen, Rapoport says it probably would happen before the start of training camp.

At this point, it appears both Mayfield and the Browns are ready for a fresh start apart from each other despite the uncertainty for both in 2022.

However, Mayfield remains in limbo as trade talks with interested teams, reportedly the Panthers and Seahawks, have gone nowhere so far.

Money has reportedly been a sticking point in trade talks, as Mayfield is owed an $18.898 million salary in 2022 and Cleveland so far has been unwilling to eat enough of that figure for other teams to bite.

The Browns have made it known they do not plan to cut Mayfield, meaning this situation could drag out for a long time if no trade partner is found.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.