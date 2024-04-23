Draft Rumors: Brandon Aiyuk, Bo Nix, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- 49ers GM John Lynch regarding WR Brandon Aiyuk: “Our wish is that he is here for the rest of his career. We are working through that.” (Clayton Holloway)
- Lynch responded to a question on whether they have received calls for Aiyuk: “Sure. We receive calls for a lot of players.”
- Aiyuk has not been to the facility since the start of offseason workouts, per Lynch, but he reiterated the goal is to sign him to an extension: “We’re having good talks and we’ll leave it at that.” (Matt Barrows)
- Lynch mentioned the 49ers have 22 players on their draft board with first-round grades. (Barrows)
Cardinals
- According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Cardinals have heard from three teams and were expecting to hear from a fourth about a potential trade up to the No. 4 pick. However, Breer says the Cardinals won’t pull the trigger on a deal until they’re on the clock, with the goal of having the parameters of a deal worked out before then.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter reiterates Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort has told other teams he won’t pull the trigger on a deal until Arizona is on the clock.
Rams
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer points out Rams HC Sean McVay has a big influence in the draft, so an offensive player can’t be ruled out at No. 19 in the first round. However, the Rams have major needs on defense and along both lines of scrimmage.
- ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentions Rams GM Les Snead was a graduate assistant at Auburn when their quarterback was Patrick Nix, the father of Oregon QB Bo Nix.
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline has heard the Rams heavily connected to UCLA DE Laiatu Latu as an option for them in the first round.
Seahawks
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes a lot of his sources around the league think the Seahawks are a potential landing spot in the first round for Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.
- However, ESPN’s Adam Schefter points out the Seahawks are really high on QB Sam Howell, acquired in a trade from Washington, and GM John Schneider has drafted just two quarterbacks in well over a decade in charge
- Breer adds two other prospects he sees as fits for new Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald‘s defense are Florida State DE Jared Verse and Iowa CB Cooper DeJean.
- Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline notes there’s buzz between the Seahawks and Texas DT Byron Murphy II.
- LSU DT Maason Smith took an official 30 visit with the Seahawks. (Ian Rapoport)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!