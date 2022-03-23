Ravens Also Hosting DE Rasheem Green For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, former Seahawks DE Rasheem Green is visiting the Ravens on Wednesday.

Baltimore needs help at edge rusher and is looking at a few options to bolster that position.

Green, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $3,372,556 rookie contract that included a $912,556 signing bonus.

In 2021, Green appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and recorded 48 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and four pass deflections.