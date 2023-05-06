Ravens Aren’t Ruling Out Possibility Of Re-Signing CB Marcus Peters

While the move clearly impacts the odds of Peters returning, Ravens HC John Harbaugh stressed that they are not closing the door on Peters returning to Baltimore at some point.

The Baltimore Ravens recently signed CB Rock Ya-Sin to a contract, which seemed to indicate that they are planning to move on from veteran CB Marcus Peters .

“I would say no,” Harbaugh says when asked if the Ya-Sin sign eliminates the possibility of them adding more help at the position such as Peters, via NFL.com. “I don’t think you ever really close the door on any personnel move. Whoever it might be. You’d probably ask me about Marcus (Peters) and whatever other corners are out there. You don’t close the door on good players and good people, you just see how it goes.”

Peters, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. The Rams acquired him from the Chiefs in exchange for a 2018 fourth- and 2019 second-round pick.

Peters was entering the final year of his four-year, $9.584 million contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year option. From there, Los Angeles elected to trade Peters to the Ravens for Kenny Young and a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Peters was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when he agreed to a three-year, $42 million extension that included $32 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2022, Peters appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 47 tackles, one sack, an interception, two forced fumbles, two recoveries and six pass defenses.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.