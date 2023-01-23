Ravens Claim CB Trayvon Mullen Off Waivers From Cowboys

According to Field Yates, the Ravens have claimed CB Trayvon Mullen, a cousin of QB Lamar Jackson, off of waivers from the Cowboys.

Mullen, 25, is a former second-round pick by the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,259,146 rookie contract and earned a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

The Raiders traded Mullen to the Cardinals at the start of the regular season but he was waived and claimed by the Cowboys. The Cowboys later opted to waive Mullen as well.

In 2022, Mullen appeared in eight games for the Cardinals and one for the Cowboys, recording 16 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, and a pass defense.