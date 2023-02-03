Ravens Conducting Second Interview With Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio For OC Job

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Ravens are conducting a second interview with Vikings passing game coordinator Brian Angelichio for their offensive coordinator job.

Here is the updated list of candidates for Baltimore’s offensive coordinator job:

Seahawks QB Coach Dave Canales (Finalist)

Georgia OC Todd Monken (Finalist)

Broncos OC Justin Outten (Finalist)

Vikings Pass-Game Coordinator Brian Angelichio (Finalist)

Rams pass game coordinator/QBs coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

Browns WRs Coach/Passing Game Coordinator Chad O’Shea (Interview)

Ravens QB coach James Urban (Interview)

Ravens TE coach George Godsey (Interview)

Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy (Interview)

Bills WRs Coach Chad Hall (Interview)

Akron HC Joe Moorhead (Interview)

He also interviewed for the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator job on Thursday.

Angelichio, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as their TE coach back in 2012.

From there, he worked in the same position with the Browns, Packers, Commanders, and Panthers. He was then hired as the TE coach and passing game coordinator for the Vikings in 2022.

In 2022, Angelichio helped the Vikings achieve their status as a top-five passing offense in the league.

We will have more on the Ravens’ search for an offensive coordinator as it becomes available.