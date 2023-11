Ravens Designate CB Daryl Worley To Return From IR

Per the wire, the Ravens have designated CB Daryl Worley to return from injured reserve.

Worley, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2016. The Panthers traded him to the Eagles in return for WR Torrey Smith during the 2018 offseason, but he was cut loose soon after.

The Raiders signed Worley to a contract in April of 2018 and re-signed him to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019. Worley signed with the Cowboys as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 but was released midseason.

From there, Worley had stints with the Bills, Cardinals, and Lions before catching on with the Ravens. He has been on and off of Baltimore’s active roster ever since.

In 2023, Worley has appeared in four games for the Ravens and recorded seven tackles.