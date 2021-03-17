Ravens DL Broderick Washington Arrested For Allegedly Damaging Five Vehicles

According to ARLnow.com, Ravens DL Broderick Washington was arrested in Arlington, Texas over the weekend.

Washington allegedly damaged five vehicles with a metal object at an apartment complex and is accused of damaging an apartment door and window.

Police were dispatched to multiple reports of a male suspect breaking into vehicles with a metal object, according to the criminal report. Officers reportedly located Washington and arrested him without incident.

He’s been charged with misdemeanor Destruction of Property, felony Destruction of Property, and Tampering with a Vehicle.

Washington was released on bail and has a court hearing for Wednesday, March 31.

The Ravens issued the following statement regarding Washington:

“We are aware of the matter involving Broderick Washington. We have spoken with Broderick about this matter and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Washington, 24, is a former fifth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2020. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $2,928,649 contract that included a $293,649 signing bonus.