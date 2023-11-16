Ravens Elevate LB Josh Ross For Thursday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they’ve elevated LB Josh Ross to their active roster for their Week 11 game against the Bengals.

We have activated LB Josh Ross from the practice squad for tonight’s game (standard elevation). — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 16, 2023

Ross, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore released Ross this past August and later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Ross appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles.