Ravens Elevate LB Josh Ross For Thursday Night Football

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they’ve elevated LB Josh Ross to their active roster for their Week 11 game against the Bengals. 

Ross, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Michigan back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens.

However, Baltimore released Ross this past August and later signed him to their practice squad.

In 2022, Ross appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two tackles.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply