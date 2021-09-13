Ravens Elevating DT Justin Ellis, DB Anthony Levine Sr. From Practice Squad

The Baltimore Ravens announced they are promoting DT Justin Ellis and DB Anthony Levine Sr. for Monday night’s game vs. Las Vegas.

We have elevated Anthony Levine Sr. and Justin Ellis as our two gameday activations from the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/KGJcdm9Hy2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 13, 2021

Ellis, 30, was drafted in the fourth round by the Raiders back in 2014. He played out the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a three-year extension worth over $15 million in 2018.

The Raiders placed Ellis on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 with a knee injury and later cut him with an injury settlement. From there, he agreed to a deal with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore last year.

This past offseason, Ellis re-signed with Baltimore on a one-year, $1.2 million deal. The Ravens initially cut him before the start of the season, but opted to bring him back to their practice squad.

In 2020, Ellis appeared in 13 games for the Ravens and recorded 17 tackles, no sacks and a pass defense.