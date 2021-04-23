Ravens Expected To Sign OT Alejandro Villanueva After Draft

Josina Anderson reports that her understanding is that there’s optimism that the Ravens and free agent OT Alejandro Villanueva can get a deal deal, pending an agreement on terms.

Anderson explains that Villanueva is viewed by the Ravens as being as being able to play right tackle with the flexibility to swing inside if need be or play left tackle depending on Ronnie Stanley‘s health.

Jamison Hensley confirms that the Ravens are expected to replace Orlando Brown Jr with Villanueva likely after the draft.

Villanueva, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Army back in 2015. He was waived during the preseason and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad at the start of the season.

Pittsburgh brought Villanueva back on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $24 million contract in 2017. He’s currently testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Villanueva appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers, making 16 starts for them at left tackle.

