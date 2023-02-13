Ravens Had Discussions With Kliff Kingsbury About Role On Staff

According to Josina Anderson, the Ravens had some discussions with former Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury about a potential role on their staff.

However, she says there’s nothing imminent on that front, as there’s not a clear fit on timing and other factors.

Kingsbury also had an interview with the Texans for their offensive coordinator job before they went with 49ers assistant Bobby Slowik.

Though it initially seemed like Kingsbury was leaning toward sitting out a season after being fired from the Cardinals, this shows he’s at least exploring his options to stay in coaching in 2023.

Kingsbury, 43, was hired as the Texas Tech head coach back in 2013 and spent six years in the position before he was fired. USC hired him as their offensive coordinator but he resigned from the job after just a month after receiving interest from the NFL. He was subsequently hired by the Cardinals.

During his six seasons at Texas Tech, Kingsbury led them to a record of 35-40 (46.7 percent), which included three bowl game appearances.

For his NFL head coaching career, Kingsbury has led the Cardinals to an overall record of 26-33-1 in four seasons with one playoff appearance.