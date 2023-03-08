Ravens Hire Greg Lewis As WRs Coach

The Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday that they’ve hired Greg Lewis as their new WRs coach.

We have hired Greg Lewis as our WR coach. pic.twitter.com/0vRnmsYGcw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) March 8, 2023

Lewis, 43, played eight seasons in the NFL for the Eagles, Patriots and Vikings before retiring after the 2010 season.

Lewis took his first coaching job as the WRs coach at San Diego in 2012. From there he accepted his first NFL coaching job in 2015 with the Saints as an offensive assistant. He spent one year with the Eagles before the Chiefs hired him as their WRs coach in 2017.

Lewis worked his way up to RBs coach.