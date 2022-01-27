Ravens Hire Mike Macdonald As Defensive Coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday night that they’ve hired Mike Macdonald as their new Defensive Coordinator.

We have hired Mike Macdonald as our defensive coordinator.

Reports indicated that Macdonald was the favorite for Baltimore’s job it looks like they were finally able to close the deal.

The Ravens also interviewed Jaguars DC Joe Cullen, Anthony Weaver, Saints DBs coach Kris Richard and Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. for their coordinator job.

Macdonald, 34, began his college coaching career in 2010 as a graduate assistant at the University of Georgia and was promoted to defensive quality control coach from 2011-2013.

The Ravens hired him in 2014 as an intern and he worked his way to become a defensive assistant from 2015-2016, defensive backs coach in 2017, and linebackers coach from 2018-2020.

The University of Michigan hired him as their defensive coordinator last season.

In 2021, Michigan finished as the No. 20 ranked overall defense with 4,631 yards allowed (330.8 YPG).