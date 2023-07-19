Ravens Hosting DE Dawuane Smoot For Visit

Ian Rapoport reports that former Jaguars DE Dawuane Smoot is set to visit the Ravens this week and is hoping to bounce back from his torn Achilles last season.

Smoot, 28, was selected with the No. 68 overall pick in the third round by the Jaguars out of Illinois in 2017. He finished the final year of a four-year rookie contract worth $3,364,160, which includes a signing bonus of $964,160.

Smoot ended up re-signing with the Jaguars on a two-year, $14 million deal and made a base salary of $3.85 million in 2022.

In 2022, Smoot appeared in 15 games for the Jaguars and recorded 21 total tackles, six tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, one recovery, and two pass deflections.

We will have more news on Smoot as it becomes available.