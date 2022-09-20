Ravens Hosting LB Blake Martinez For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, veteran LB Blake Martinez is visiting the Baltimore Ravens today.

Martinez was expected to start for the Giants before he was surprisingly released, funny enough by former Ravens DC Don Martindale.

If signed, he’d be a big boost to Baltimore’s depth at inside linebacker.

Martinez, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2016. He has played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants in 2020.

After tearing his ACL in 2021, Martinez agreed to a pay cut for the 2022 season that guaranteed the remainder of his deal. He was still released during final cutdowns, however.

In 2021, Martinez appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded 21 total tackles.