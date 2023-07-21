Ravens Hosting LB Kyle Van Noy For Visit

The Baltimore Ravens are hosting LB Kyle Van Noy for a visit, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Van Noy, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins released Van Noy and he returned to the Patriots soon after on a two-year deal.

The Patriots released Van Noy one year into his two-year deal and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Chargers. He became an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

In 2022, Van Noy appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 46 tackles, including eight tackles for loss, five sacks, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and three pass deflections.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.