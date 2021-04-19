Ravens Hosting OT Alejandro Villanueva For Visit

According to Ian Rapoport, the Ravens are hosting former Steelers LT Alejandro Villanueva for a visit this week.

The Ravens already have bookend tackles in Ronnie Stanley and Orlando Brown Jr., but Stanley is coming off a major knee injury and Brown has requested a trade to a team where he can play left tackle.

Villanueva could provide some insurance for Baltimore at tackle and they are obviously familiar with him as a division rival.

Josina Anderson reports the visit is currently slated for Wednesday.

The veteran’s market has been quiet but there were reportedly 3-4 teams monitoring him as a potential addition to their offensive line.

Villanueva, 32, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Army back in 2015. He was waived during the preseason and later signed to the Steelers’ practice squad at the start of the season.

Pittsburgh brought Villanueva back on a one-year exclusive rights deal before signing him to a four-year, $24 million contract in 2017. He’s currently testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Villanueva appeared in all 16 games for the Steelers, making 16 starts for them at left tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.