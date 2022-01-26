Ravens Interviewing Joe Cullen For Defensive Coordinator Job

Jamison Hensley reports the Baltimore Ravens are interviewing Jaguars DC Joe Cullen for their defensive coordinator position.

Recent reports have said that Baltimore is targeting Michigan DC Mike Macdonald for their vacancy. However, it appears as though they’re still in the process of interviewing candidates.

The Ravens are also considering Anthony Weaver, Saints DBs coach Kris Richard and Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr for their coordinator job.

The Ravens are looking to fill the role after letting DC Don Martindale go last week.

Cullen, 54, began his coaching career at UMass as their RBs coach in 1990. He later worked for several schools before working his way up to defensive coordinator.

The Lions hired Cullen as their DL coach in 2006. From there, he’s had stints with the Jaguars, Browns and Buccaneers before joining the Ravens as their DL coach in 2016.

The Jaguars hired Cullen to be their defensive coordinator last season.