Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley Out Week 1 Against Jets

The Baltimore Ravens announced that LT Ronnie Stanley has been downgraded to out for Week 1 and will not travel with the team to face the New York Jets.

Stanley, 28, was a first-round pick by the Ravens out of Notre Dame in 2016. He signed a four-year deal worth $20.84 million and was playing out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option included in his contract when he agreed to a five-year, $98.75 million extension that includes $70,866,000 in total guarantees.

Stanley was set to make base salaries of $7.5 million and $9.5 million for the next two seasons when he agreed to a restructured contract during the offseason. His deal is now being reworked once again by Baltimore.

In 2021, Stanley appeared in one game for the Ravens, making one start for them at left tackle.