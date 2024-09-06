Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy Will Miss Time With Fractured Orbital Bone

Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that Ravens OLB Kyle Van Noy suffered a fractured orbital bone in Thursday’s loss to the Chiefs.

Van Noy is expected to undergo further testing in the near future to determine what his timeline will be.

Typically, fractures require 6-8 weeks to heal, but this is the kind of injury you could work around and possibly return sooner if the vision is not affected. It’s possible he could be a candidate to be placed on injured reserve, which would cost him at least four games.

Van Noy, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million contract when the Lions traded Van Noy midseason to the Patriots for a sixth-round pick in 2016.

Van Noy later signed a two-year extension with the Patriots. After finishing out that contract, he agreed to a four-year, $51 million contract with the Dolphins in 2020.

However, the Dolphins released Van Noy and he returned to the Patriots soon after on a two-year deal.

The Patriots released Van Noy one year into his two-year deal and he ended up signing a one-year deal with the Chargers. He became an unrestricted free agent last offseason and caught on with the Ravens in September before returning to the team on a one-year contract this past April.

In 2023, Van Noy appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and recorded 30 total tackles, including nine tackles for loss, nine sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.