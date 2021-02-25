Ravens OT Orlando Brown’s Reps Exploring Trade Market

Jeremy Fowler reports that Orlando Brown‘s representatives have begun exploring trade possibilities for the offensive tackle, who wants to move to left tackle full time.

Fowler adds that the Ravens are aware of these plans and he expects there to be plenty of teams in the market for left tackle help in coming weeks and months.

Jason La Canfora previously reported that the Jaguars, Chargers and Colts all have at least some degree of interest in Brown Jr, who has requested a trade.

La Canfora added that the Chargers and Jaguars either have or are about to have a long-term quarterback prospect in place on their rookie contract and could use tackle help.

Brown has made it clear that he believes he’s a left tackle, which happens to be a position he won’t be able to play with the Ravens locking up Ronnie Stanley long-term.

Even so, La Canfora reported that there was enough initial interest in a trade for Brown that this could end up being a “win-win” for him and the Ravens when all is said and done.

Brown Jr, 24, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $3.49 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $865,720.

Brown Jr. is a two-time Pro Bowler and set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season.

In 2020, Brown appeared in all 16 games for the Ravens and made 16 starts for them.

We will have more news on Brown Jr and the Ravens as it becomes available.