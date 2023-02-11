Ravens Plan To Franchise Lamar Jackson, Trade Still Possible

Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo are reporting that the Ravens will franchise QB Lamar Jackson in the coming weeks if they can’t get a long-term deal in place.

However, a huge package of draft picks from interested teams could tempt the Ravens to consider trading Jackson at some point this offseason, according to NFL Network.

It’s worth mentioning that Ravens HC John Harbaugh has said there is a “200% chance” that Jackson will be back in Baltimore for 2023 and they are focused on extension talks.

Even so, contract negotiations haven’t led to a long-term the past few years and Jackson is reportedly looking for a contract in line with Deshaun Watson‘s five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract with the Browns. NFL Network reports that the Ravens have made multiple offers near the top of the quarterback market in terms of key metrics, but they haven’t been able to bridge the gap up to this point.

The report mentions that tag-and-trade involving Jackson could be possible if they can’t make progress this offseason and there likely would be “no shortage of suitors” for him. Even without a no-trade clause, it’s likely Jackson could direct the situation since a trade would require him to sign his franchise tag tender.

The non-exclusive franchise tag is set to run 32.416 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season and will likely serve as a negotiating point in extension talks. The Ravens would get two first-round picks should another team sign him and Baltimore declines to match. The other benefit of the non-exclusive tag is that would allow Jackson to meet with other teams and see what the best offers are out there for him, which could help the Ravens frame their offer if the contract Jackson is seeking isn’t out there for him.

The Ravens could use back-to-back tags on Jackson and then still have a third available in 2025, even though no team has ever used three straight tags.

Jackson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of his four-year, $9,471,652 contract that included a $5,968,472 signing bonus.

The Ravens picked up Jackson’s fifth-year option that will cost them $23 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season, but won’t prevent them from working on an extension. He’s due to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 764 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Jackson as the news is available.