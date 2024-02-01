Ravens Promote Zach Orr To Defensive Coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens announced Thursday that they’ve hired Zach Orr as their defensive coordinator.

We have named Zach Orr our new Defensive Coordinator ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IA2RiE5Yct — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) February 1, 2024

Orr replaces Mike Macdonld, who accepted the Seahawks’ head-coaching job earlier this week.

Here’s a statement from Ravens HC John Harbaugh regarding the move:

“Zach is a homegrown Raven in every way. His energy, intelligence, work ethic and strong communication skills have been on display since the day he joined our organization as a player in 2014. From making our team as an undrafted rookie, to becoming an All-Pro linebacker, then later transitioning to an assistant coach who helped mentor multiple Pro Bowl defenders, Zach has excelled at every level of his football journey.”

Orr, 34, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas back in May of 2014. He played three seasons before being forced to medically retire.

Shortly afterward, the Ravens hired Orr to their coaching staff as a defensive analyst. He spent a year in Jacksonville as the OLB coach under Urban Meyer before returning to Baltimore in 2022 to coach inside linebackers.