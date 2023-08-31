Ravens Re-Sign Three Including QB Josh Johnson, Place Three On IR

The Baltimore Ravens announced a series of roster moves on Thursday in preparation for Week 1.

The full list includes:

Ravens signed QB Josh Johnson , CB Kevon Seymour and DE Brent Urban .

, CB and DE . Ravens placed RB Keaton Mitchell, CB Pepe Williams and OLB Malik Hamm on injured reserve.

Johnson, 37, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens, and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens this past May. He was among the team’s recent roster cuts.

In 2022, Johnson appeared in two games for the 49ers, completing one of his two pass attempts for 10 yards.