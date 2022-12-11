Ravens Rule Out QB Tyler Huntley Due To Concussion

The Ravens announced on Sunday that they have ruled out QB Tyler Huntley for the remainder of the game against the Steelers due to a concussion.

Huntley, 23, went undrafted out of Utah back in 2020 before catching on with the Ravens. He bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually making his debut replacing QB Lamar Jackson.

In 2022, Huntley has appeared in two games for the Ravens and passed for 187 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception.

