Ravens Sign WR Andy Isabella To Futures Deal

According to Field Yates, the Ravens signed WR Andy Isabella to a futures deal on Thursday.

Baltimore’s list of futures deals now includes:

WR Shemar Bridges DB Bopete Keyes LB Jeremiah Moon DT Rayshad Nichols G John Simpson WR Mike Thomas FB Ben Mason WR Andy Isabella

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Isabella, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2019 NFL Draft out of UMass. He was in the fourth year of his four-year, $4,629,876 rookie contract that included a $1,387,176 signing bonus when the Cardinals decided to waive him.

He caught on with the Ravens in October of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad last season.

In 2022, Isabella appeared in three games for the Cardinals and two games for the Ravens, recording two receptions for 21 (10.5 YPC), to go along with one rushing attempt for one yard.