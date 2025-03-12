Ravens Signing LB Jake Hummel To One-Year Deal

The Baltimore Ravens are signing former Rams LB Jake Hummel to a one-year deals according to Dianna Russini.

Hummel will provide linebacker depth and excels at special teams.

Hummel, 26, wound up signing with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State following the 2022 draft. He signed a three-year contract with Los Angeles and has been with the team ever since.

He became a free-agent for the first time this off-season.

In 2024, Hummel appeared in all 17 games for the Rams, making one start. He tallied 17 total tackles.