AFC Notes: Zac Taylor, Jaylinn Hawkins, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals CBs DJ Turner and Daxton Hill are both entering the final year of their rookie contracts. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor said they will look to bring in another cornerback, either through the 2026 NFL Draft or the remaining free agent market.

“Whether it’s a veteran guy lingering out there, whether it’s at some point in the draft, unknown when that will be, but I do feel like we certainly have talked and feel comfortable with the direction we’ll head there, and we’ll see how it shapes out over the next month and a half,” Taylor said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Regarding Turner and Hill, Taylor said he remains confident in both players, along with Jalen Davis.

“With Dax and DJ, it doesn’t feel young anymore,” Taylor said. “Those guys have played a lot of football for us, and so I don’t look at it as a young room anymore. Jalen Davis, you know, he’s always been a part of that room, and I thought he played really well for us at nickel last year when he got his opportunity. So I don’t really see that as a young room. I know that there’s veteran corners that have played a lot longer, that have played in the league, but I feel like with the experience those guys have gotten, they’ve had great moments, they’ve had tough moments, and they’ve learned from that, and I got a lot of confidence in those guys.”

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter said that the addition of DB Jaylinn Hawkins will allow the team to become more versatile and get more creative with DB Kyle Hamilton.

“I am very excited about Jaylinn [Hawkins],” Minter said, via RavensWire. “Obviously, he had a great year. [Going to the] Super Bowl, all the way there. He was basically was a full-time starter the whole season and played, I think, over 85% of the snaps for New England. And so, again, that safety position for us – we have a chess piece in Kyle [Hamilton]. And so, when you have a couple other guys there, similar to what they did last year when they brought in Alohi [Gilman], that allows you to do a lot of different things with Kyle. Jaylinn is a great player, and I think he and Malaki [Starks] will operate really well together. I think that’ll allow us to do a lot of cool things with Kyle. And I was telling Kyle the other day, [with] those three guys on the field together, it’s going to be fun to come up with things to utilize those three guys.”

Steelers

Steelers HC Mike McCarthy isn’t going to limit the type of receivers they target to one position and feels players need to have two jobs: “I don’t like to play this guy’s an X, this guy’s a Z, this guy’s an F.” (Nick Farabaugh)

isn’t going to limit the type of receivers they target to one position and feels players need to have two jobs: “I don’t like to play this guy’s an X, this guy’s a Z, this guy’s an F.” (Nick Farabaugh) McCarthy says there will be competition between Brock Hoffman and Spencer Anderson for left guard, but they want to add to that position in the draft: “It’s a group that I obviously would like to add some young guys to that room.” (Farabaugh)

and for left guard, but they want to add to that position in the draft: “It’s a group that I obviously would like to add some young guys to that room.” (Farabaugh) McCarthy revealed he spoke with QB Aaron Rodgers last night: “He says hello.” (Brooke Pryor)

last night: “He says hello.” (Brooke Pryor) When it comes to RB Kaleb Johnson , McCarthy still feels he can be a three-down back and special teams contributor: “I understood what happened with him on special teams, but he’s a young man. Look at his draft value. I’m going to challenge to be a three-down player and a special teamer. All of that is part of being a young RB.” (Farabaugh)

, McCarthy still feels he can be a three-down back and special teams contributor: “I understood what happened with him on special teams, but he’s a young man. Look at his draft value. I’m going to challenge to be a three-down player and a special teamer. All of that is part of being a young RB.” (Farabaugh) McCarthy also had good things to say about QB Will Howard : “People get caught up on what round he went in, but if I was drafting players that year, he wouldn’t be around in the sixth round….I just thought he just jumped out of the TV set during the CFP. He’s a real prospect as a starting QB.” (Farabaugh)

: “People get caught up on what round he went in, but if I was drafting players that year, he wouldn’t be around in the sixth round….I just thought he just jumped out of the TV set during the CFP. He’s a real prospect as a starting QB.” (Farabaugh) After signing S Jaquan Brisker , McCarthy is excited to have two versatile DBs in Brisker and Jalen Ramsey : “You know, if you can line up at safety, nickel, dime and jump out the corner in a matchup situation, there’s tremendous value in that. Also, Brisker can play multiple positions.” (Farabaugh)

, McCarthy is excited to have two versatile DBs in Brisker and : “You know, if you can line up at safety, nickel, dime and jump out the corner in a matchup situation, there’s tremendous value in that. Also, Brisker can play multiple positions.” (Farabaugh) Memphis OT Travis Burke will take a 30 visit with the Steelers. (Justin Melo)