Ravens Signing RB Kenyan Drake To Practice Squad

According to Tom Pelissero, the Ravens are signing RB Kenyan Drake to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Baltimore brought Drake in for a workout earlier today and was clearly impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

The Ravens’ practice squad now includes:

G Tykeem Doss RB Melvin Gordon DB Jeremy Lucien G Tashawn Manning TE Ben Mason LB Jeremiah Moon DT Rayshad Nichols LB Josh Ross WR Sean Ryan WR Laquon Treadwell TE Travis Vokolek RB Owen Wright DT Bravvion Roy DB Duron Harmon G Kyle Fuller RB Kenyan Drake

Drake, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder.

Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake in free agency the following year to a two-year, $11 million contract that was worth up to $14.5 million. However, they released him ahead of the 2022 season. He caught on with the Ravens and finished out the year.

The Colts signed Drake to a contract in August but cut him after just three weeks.

In 2022, Drake appeared in 12 games for the Ravens and rushed for 482 yards on 109 carries (4.4 YPC) with four touchdowns to go along with 17 receptions on 26 targets for 89 yards receiving and another touchdown.