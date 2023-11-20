Ravens Tried Out Four Tight Ends Including O.J. Howard

The Baltimore Ravens brought in free agents including TE O.J. Howard for tryouts on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Of this group, the Ravens are reportedly signing Washington.

Howard, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $11.094 million contract that included a $6.208 million signing bonus.

Howard’s contract included a fifth-year option that the Buccaneers picked up for the 2021 season. He wound up signing a one-year, $3.5 million deal worth up to $5 million with the Bills for 2022, but was cut coming out of the preseason.

Howard landed with the Houston Texans and finished out the season in Houston before joining the Raiders this past March Las Vegas released him during the preseason.

In 2022, Howard appeared in 13 games for the Texans and caught 10 passes on 23 targets for 145 yards receiving and two touchdowns.