Report: Chargers Believed To Be Paying Jim Harbaugh $16M Per Year

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, citing multiple sources, reports the Chargers are believed to be paying new HC Jim Harbaugh an average salary of $16 million per year.

Florio notes Harbaugh’s contract is expected to be five years and he’d be owed $80 million if it’s a guaranteed deal.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 2-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.