Report: Cowboys Potential Buyer To Watch At Trade Deadline

Jordan Schultz identified the Dallas Cowboys as a potential team that could be aggressive in adding a player ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Schultz specifically mentions cornerback as an area to watch. Dallas lost starting CB Trevon Diggs for the season with a torn ACL and his replacement has been second-year CB DaRon Bland.

While Bland has had his moments, with three interceptions including two returned for touchdowns this season, the Cowboys could be open to an upgrade if they think it will help them win the Super Bowl this year.

We listed Bears CB Jaylon Johnson and Panthers CB Donte Jackson in our 2023 NFL Trade Catalog as players who could potentially be available. Carolina might be more willing to move on from Jackson than Chicago would be from Johnson.

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II would be the biggest name Dallas could pursue but even though Denver has struggled to open the year, there’s been zero indication Surtain is a player they would be willing to move.

We’ll have more on the Cowboys as the news is available.