Report: Cowboys Unlikely To Tag TE Dalton Schultz

Matt Verderame reports that the Cowboys are unlikely to use the franchise tag on TE Dalton Schultz for a second consecutive year this offseason.

Verderame writes that Schultz will become one of the “most sought-after free agents on the market.”

Schultz, 26, was drafted by the Cowboys in the fourth round out of Stanford in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.91 million deal that included a signing bonus of $452,356 and played out last season under the $10.9 million fully guaranteed franchise tag.

In 2022, Schultz appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 57 receptions for 577 yards (10.1 YPC) and five touchdowns.