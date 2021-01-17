Report: Drew Brees Will Retire After Postseason

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports that Saints QB Drew Brees will, in fact, be retiring after the season.

The expectation has been that Brees would call it a career after the season and transition to the broadcast booth, so this isn’t a big surprise.

Brees has a contract to join NBC as a studio analyst and to work Notre Dame games.

The Saints have Taysom Hill signed for the next few years and they could still look to re-sign Jameis Winston this offseason.

Brees, 41, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2001. After five years with the Chargers, Brees signed on with the Saints as a free agent in 2006.

Brees has spent the past 12 seasons in New Orleans. He agreed to a new two-year, $50 million contract with the Saints this past March.

In 2020, Brees appeared in 12 games for the Saints and completed 70.5 percent of his passes for 2,942 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Brees as the news is available.