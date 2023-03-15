Report: Eagles Still Hoping To Work Things Out With Darius Slay

Josina Anderson reports that the Eagles are “having a hard time letting go of CB Darius Slay at this moment and still wish they could keep him.”

Anderson says this is a situation worth watching in the event the Eagles are able to make things work with the veteran cornerback.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that the Eagles were planning to designate Slay as a post-June 1 release after extension talks didn’t go as they planned.

Slay had already been given permission to speak with other teams about a potential trade.

Slay, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Lions back in 2013. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $50.2 million extension that included $23 million fully guaranteed.

Slay was traded to the Eagles in 2019 and he quickly agreed to a three-year, $50 million extension that included $30 million guaranteed with Philadelphia. He’s due a $17 million base salary in 2023.

In 2022, Slay appeared in all 17 games for the Eagles and recorded 55 tackles, three interceptions and 14 pass defenses.