Report: Eric Bieniemy Expected Back With Chiefs In 2022

According to Matt Verderame, the Chiefs are anticipating OC Eric Bieniemy will return to the team in the same role in 2022.

He adds the two sides have not agreed on a new contract following the expiration of his one-year deal for 2021 but the belief is it will get done.

Verderame notes the Chiefs supported Bieniemy as he explored other opportunities this offseason and will do so if he finds a better fit. He and HC Andy Reid met in informal fashion while Reid was in California recently.

Bieniemy has been going year-to-year on his contract for a couple of seasons now as he’s been considered a top head coaching candidate for a while. Yet despite interviewing with 14 teams, he has yet to land one of those jobs.

Bieniemy, 52, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension last year.

In 2021, the Chiefs’ offense ranked No. 3 in total yards, No. 4 in points scored, No. 16 in rushing yards, and No. 4 in passing yards.

We’ll have more on Bieniemy as the news is available.