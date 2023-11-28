Report: Former Stanford HC David Shaw Name To Watch For Raiders Job

Vincent Bonsignore is hearing that former Stanford HC David Shaw is a name to keep an eye on for the Raiders’ head-coaching vacancy after the season.

The Raiders will once again conduct a head-coaching search, but the expectation is that interim HC Antonio Pierce will get serious consideration for the job.

Shaw interviewed for the Broncos’ head-coaching job last year a few months after stepping down at Stanford.

Shaw, 51, played wide receiver at Stanford from 1991 to 1994, then got his coaching start at Western Washington in 1995. In 1997, the Eagles hired him for his first NFL coaching job in a quality control role. He also spent time with the Raiders and Ravens as an assistant coach until 2005.

In 2007, Shaw returned to Stanford as the offensive coordinator. He was promoted to head coach in 2011 and has held that position since. Over 12 seasons, Shaw recorded a 96-54 regular-season record and is 5-3 in bowl games.