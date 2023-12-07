Report: Michigan Working On Five-Year, $55M Extension For Jim Harbaugh

Richard Johnson of SI.com reports that Michigan is working on a contract extension for HC Jim Harbaugh worth $55 million over the course of five years.

Johnson mentions that the “main hurdle” right now is that Harbaugh commits in writing to not pursue an NFL head-coaching job during the offseason.

Reports have said that Harbaugh is expected to be considered for NFL jobs this cycle, despite the scandal at Michigan that led to him being suspended three games.

Even so, some have wondered if there’s really a job out there for him and whether he would be a fit for teams like the Panthers, Bears or Raiders.

Harbaugh has flirted with jumping back to the NFL on what seems like an annual basis, but the recent controversy with Michigan’s sign-stealing program has reignited that.

Harbaugh, 60, was a first-round pick out of Michigan by the Bears in 1987. He played 14 years in the league before becoming a coach, first with the Raiders. He was hired by San Diego as head coach in 2004 and took the same position with Stanford in 2007.

The 49ers hired Harbaugh as their head coach in 2007. He was fired in 2014 and hired as head coach at Michigan.

During his four years with the 49ers, he led them to a record of 44-19-1 (69.5 percent), which included three playoff appearances and an NFC Championship.

At Michigan, Harbaugh’s teams have produced a record of 85-25 (77.7 percent). That includes a 1-6 record in bowl games and three trips to the College Football Playoff.

We’ll have more on Harbaugh as the news is available.