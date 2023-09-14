Report: Nearly A Dozen Teams Showing Interest In OT La’el Collins

According to Jordan Schultz, veteran free-agent OT La’el Collins has received interest from “nearly a dozen teams” since being cut from the Bengals earlier this week.

Schultz mentions Collins is scheduled to meet with Dr. Eldridge of UCLA regarding his recovery from a torn ACL and his free-agent candidacy is expected to “heat up from there.”

Yesterday, the Patriots were reportedly among the teams showing interest in Collins and were doing “due diligence” at this time.

Collins, 30, signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015. He was set to make a base salary of $616,750 for the 2017 season when the Cowboys signed him to a two-year, $15.4 million extension through 2019.

Collins was in the third year of his five-year, $50 million deal and was set to earn a base salary of $10 million for the 2022 season when he was cut. The Bengals later signed Collins to a three-year, $30 million deal before releasing him earlier in the week.

In 2022, Collins appeared in and started 15 games for the Bengals at right tackle.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.