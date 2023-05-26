Report: NFL Investigating Fifth Lions Player For Gambling Violation

Kalyn Kahler of The Athletic reports that the NFL is investigating a fifth player on the Lions’ 2022 roster for a potential violation of the league’s gambling policy.

The Athletic declined to name the player at this time because the investigation is ongoing, but says this player was “not a prominent member of the 2022 team.”

The NFL has yet to interview the player and his agent has declined to comment.

Last month, the NFL announced that four Lions’ players including S C.J. Moore, WR Quintez Cephus, WR Jameson Williams and WR Stanley Berryhill had all violated the gambling policy. Moore and Cephus were suspended indefinitely while Williams and Berryhill both got six-game suspensions.

A recent report from ESPN mentioned that the NFL was investigating a “second wave of potential violations of its gambling policy.”

The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits team staff, league staff and players from placing bets on any sport at any league facility.

We’ll have more regarding the Lions as the news is available.