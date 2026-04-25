Lions Signing QB Luke Altmyer

Tom Pelissero reports that the Lions are signing former Illinois QB Luke Altmyer to a contract after he went undrafted on Saturday.

Altmyer, 23, is from Starkville, Mississippi, and attended Ole Miss for two seasons before transferring to Illinois and playing three more seasons.

He was named the MVP of the 2025 Music City Bowl.

In his five college seasons, Altmyer started 36 of his 44 games and posted a record of 24-12. He completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 7,924 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 24 interceptions. He also rushed 318 times for 744 yards and 13 touchdowns.