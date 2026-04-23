Lions Have ‘Sniffed Around’ Trading Up From 17th Overall

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Lions have “sniffed around” trading up from pick No. 17 in the first round tonight.

Jones notes that some teams don’t believe Detroit will want to make a move like that because of their limited day two picks and the fact that teams are treating 2027 picks as untouchable. Should the Lions trade up, Jones thinks it would be for an offensive tackle.

Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Lions have called around for a trade. Though Fowler admits these could just be “feeler calls,” he does think there will be a run on offensive tackles early and points out the Lions have an obvious need there.

ESPN’s Matt Miller has the Lions taking Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor in his latest mock draft should they stay at pick No. 17.

Proctor, 20, was a five-star recruit and the top-ranked tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Des Moines, Iowa. He committed to Iowa and later de-committed before committing to Alabama, where he stayed for three years despite entering the portal in 2024 and committing to Iowa again.

Proctor earned All-SEC First Team honors in 2025 and All-SEC Second Team honors in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Proctor appeared in 40 games over three seasons at Alabama.

For more buzz ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker.