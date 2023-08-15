Report: Nick Bosa’s Holdout Could Extend Into Regular Season?

According to Tony Pauline, sources say it’s not out of the question that 49ers DE Nick Bosa‘s holdout could extend into the regular season.

Pauline says from what he’s heard, there has been little communication between Bosa’s representatives and the 49ers, which is not a good sign.

Bosa is entering the final year of his rookie deal and the reigning NFL defensive player of the year is seeking a huge contract. Pauline notes Bosa is looking to match or exceed Rams DT Aaron Donald at over $31 million a year.

So far, Bosa has been absent from training camp and has been accruing fines of $50,000 per day that he’s gone, in addition to fines equal to a game check for missing preseason games. Those fines cannot be forgiven by teams under the terms of the most recent CBA, so it’s money Bosa won’t get back.

Bosa, 25, is a former first-round pick of the 49ers back in 2019. He finished out the final year of his four-year, $33,551,874 rookie contract that included a $22,421,364 signing bonus.

The 49ers opted to pick up Bosa’s fifth-year option back in April of 2022, which was worth $17,859,000 fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Bosa appeared in 16 games for the 49ers and recorded 51 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one pass deflection.

