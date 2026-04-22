Report: No Team Has More Than 12 Players With First-Round Grades In 2026 Draft

According to Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports, league sources tell him no one is aware of any team that has more than 12 players with first-round grades on their draft board, while some teams have less than a dozen prospects with that mark.

It’s an interesting report, but worth mentioning that this year is considered noticeably weak at the quarterback position, and there isn’t expected to be a run of QBs similar to past years.

Earlier this week, FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reported that he continues to hear a lot of skepticism about Alabama QB Ty Simpson ending up in the first round, although a lot of his sources wouldn’t rule it out completely. One agent, however, shredded the idea: “The chatter is all media, not teams. It wasn’t shocking when Will Levis didn’t go in the first round, or Malik Willis being drafted in the third round. They were better prospects than Simpson. He is more similar to Corral and Sam Howell.”

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler mentioned that his sources are leaning toward Simpson sliding to Round 2.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says opinions are all over the place on which quarterback is the third off the board: Penn State’s Drew Allar, Miami’s Carson Beck or LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier. He adds odds are it’s Round 3 or later before this group starts coming off the board.

Last week, Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz reported there are multiple teams in the top 10 picks interested in moving down, but a reluctance to move high 2027 picks is making trades more difficult than usual.

Schultz also said many NFL teams expect the 2026 draft to be particularly active with trades, more than usual. His sources say the depth at edge rusher, cornerback, linebacker, and receiver is expected to prompt action, especially in the first half of the first round. He also has heard teams will pursue extra Day 2 and early Day 3 picks because of the overall lack of depth in the later rounds.

ESPN’s Matt Miller also heard from a general manager that there could be two trades in the top 10 picks, with the Cowboys at No. 12 and the Jets at No. 16 being two teams that could move up for a higher quality player. Miller could see there being as many as eight trades in the first round, reporting that teams he’s spoken to expect activity because there are “so few blue-chip-caliber prospects.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported the Cardinals, Browns, Titans, Giants, and Commanders as teams that would like to drop down in exchange for more picks.

Breer also mentioned trade buzz involving the Cowboys and added that the Cardinals have emerged as a trade-down team because the talent at No. 3, specifically at offensive line, doesn’t neatly align with their needs.

For more buzz ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Rumor Tracker.