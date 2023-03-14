Report: Randall Cobb To Jets ‘Probably Will Happen’ If They Trade For Aaron Rodgers

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it appears to be “all Jets” in regards to free agent WR Allen Lazard.

There was reportedly another team involved in the mix for Lazard, but Rapoport says it doesn’t appear as though they’re still in the mix.

Rapoport adds that Randall Cobb signing with the Jets “probably will happen” if/when they acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Packers.

Cobb, 32, is a former 2011 second-round pick of the Packers out of Kentucky. After his four-year rookie contract expired in 2015, the Packers signed Cobb to a four-year, $40 million extension that ran through the 2018 season.

The Packers allowed Cobb’s contract to expire and he later signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Cowboys. He signed with the Texans on a three-year, $27 million deal before being traded back to the Packers.

Cobb returned to Green Bay last year on a one-year deal.

In 2022, Cobb appeared in 13 games for the Packers and caught 34 passes for 417 yards receiving and one touchdown.