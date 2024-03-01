Report: ‘Real Chance’ Eagles Bring Back DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson

According to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, the Eagles are expected to target a safety upgrade this offseason either in free agency or the draft.

Based on his conversations at the Scouting Combine, Pauline says there’s a “real chance” the Eagles bring back DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

It appeared as though Gardner-Johnson was set to cash in as a free agent last year, but he ultimately settled for a one-year contract with the Lions.

Gardner-Johnson missed most of the 2023 season due to a torn pec.

Gardner-Johnson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019 out of Florida. He was entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $2.54 million when the Saints traded him to the Eagles during the preseason.

Gardner-Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time and signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Lions. He was placed on injured reserve after just two games with Detroit.

In 2023, Gardner-Johnson appeared in three games for the Lions and recorded 17 total tackles, three passes defenses and an interception.

