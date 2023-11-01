Report: Saints Came Close To Trading For WR Hunter Renfrow

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Saints came close to trading for Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow before the deadline.

Rapoport explains that the hangup to the deal was related to Renfrow’s salary and how much each team would be paying as part of the trade.

In the end, the two parties were unable to get a deal done.

It’s possible the two parties could pick up trade talks after the season.

Renfrow, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2019. He was entering the final year of his rookie contract and would have been an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when the Raiders signed him to a two-year, $32 million contract that includes $21 million guaranteed last year.

In 2023, Renfrow has appeared in seven games and recorded eight receptions for 73 yards (9.1 YPC) and no touchdowns.