Report: Steelers Planning For Justin Fields To Start Next Two Games

According to Gerry Dulac, Steelers QB Justin Fields is set to start for the team in their next two games against the Broncos and Chargers.

Dulac adds that veteran QB Russell Wilson will use this time to rest his injured calf, as the team does not want him to exacerbate the injury.

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields has started one game for the Steelers and completed 73.9 percent of his pass attempts for 156 yards, zero touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also rushed 14 times for 57 yards.

We will have more on the Steelers’ quarterback situation as it becomes available.