Report: Vikings Hiring Ed Donatell As DC

According to Ben Goessling, the Vikings are hiring former Broncos DC Ed Donatell as their defensive coordinator.

Reports had indicated this was becoming a possibility after Donatell had initially zeroed in on joining the Seahawks’ defensive staff.

Donatell, 64, began his coaching career back in 1979 as a graduate assistant at Kent State. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Jets in 1990 when they hired him as their secondary coach.

From there, Donatell worked for a number of teams including the Broncos, Packers, Falcons, Jets and 49ers before the Bears hired him as their DBs coach for the 2015 season. He was hired to Denver’s staff as its defensive coordinator in 2019.

In 2021, the Broncos were ranked No. 8 in total defense, including No. 15 against the run and No. 8 against the pass, and No. 3 in points per game.